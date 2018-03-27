The grants are allocated with the specific intent of providing powerful and effective development opportunities for women within the farming and agriculture sector.

Please note: It is unsure when this fee-support opportunity will be available again. All scholarships are partial grants which cover a percentage of the total program fee and will be awarded based on a set of selection criteria being met. Should you wish to discuss the initiative in more detail please contact Alistair Young at the office of the National Industry Scholarship Program, Women and Leadership Australia on (03) 9270 9032 or via e-mail at ayoung@wla.edu.au .