MID-LEVEL MANAGERS
EARLY CAREER MANAGERS
The Advanced Leadership Program is a high-impact and challenging developmental experience for elite female leaders. Over a career-defining, twelve-month journey, participants engage in a deep exploration of their own strengths and weaknesses as they relate to building and leading highly effective organisational communities.
SCHOLARSHIP FUNDING AVAILABLE
Experienced senior and executive leaders/managers are eligible to apply for a $7,000 partial scholarship to assist their participation in the ALP.
PROGRAM INFO
12 Months
Program Duration
2 Hours
Average Weekly Time Commitment
MODULES
- Leading Authentically
- Empowering Teams
- Reinforcing Resilience and Wellbeing
- Redefining Your Role
- Progressing Diversity and Inclusion
- Engaging with Challenge and Conflict
- Rewiring Your Networks
- Evolving Strategic Change
- Communicating with Presence and Influence
- Developing a Leadership Mindset
- Creating Future Focus
INCLUSIONS
- Face to Face Workshops x 6
- Executive Coaching x 4
- Leader as Coach Sessions x 4
- Women's Leadership Symposium x 1
- Psychometric Assessment x 1
- Interactive Online Workshops x 10
- Self-Paced Learning Modules x 8
- Adaptive Leadership Challenge x 1
Executive Ready is a seven month leadership and career accelerator purpose designed to stretch mid-level leaders and rapidly propel them towards executive level performance, behaviours and mindsets. The program challenges participants to see themselves, their responsibilities and their opportunities with fresh eyes, enabling and inspiring them to achieve career and life goals.
SCHOLARSHIP FUNDING AVAILABLE
Mid-level leaders and managers are eligible to apply for a $4,000 partial scholarship to assist their participation in Executive Ready.
PROGRAM INFO
EXECUTIVE READY
ADVANCED LEADERSHIP PROGRAM
LEADING EDGE
Delivered part-time over five months, Leading Edge is designed to enable the transition of aspiring and early career female managers into confident, capable and motivated leaders. The program equips participants with the knowledge and behavioural insights required for successful leadership, embedding and functionalising new learnings as real world behaviour and action.
SCHOLARSHIP FUNDING AVAILABLE
Early career managers and team leaders are eligible to apply for a $3,000 partial scholarship to assist their participation in Leading Edge.
PROGRAM INFO
EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST CLOSE 5PM ON FRIDAY, 20th of September.
SENIOR AND EXECUTIVE LEADERS
7 Months
Program Duration
2 Hours
Average Weekly Time Commitment
INCLUSIONS
- Face to Face Workshops x 3
- Capability Assessment x 1
- Leader as Coach Sessions x 4
- Interactive Online Workshops x 8
- Self-Paced Learning Modules x 7
- Leading Authentically
- Communication, Presence and Influence
- Team Dynamics
- Driving Performance
- Leading Innovation and Change
- Thinking Strategically
- Purpose, Priorities and Professional Development
MODULES
5 Months
Program Duration
2 Hours
Average Weekly Time Commitment
INCLUSIONS
- Face-to-Face Workshops x 2
- Capability Assessment x 2
- Peer Coaching Sessions x 4
- Interactive Online Workshops x 5
- Self-paced Learning Modules x 7
- Supporting Leadership Performance
- Effective Interpersonal Communication and Feedback
- Emotional Intelligence and Conflict
- Career and Professional Growth
- Elements of a Successful Team
- Presence and Presentation Skills
Leading in Times of Change
MODULES
FUNDING FOR
WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
A pool of scholarships are currently available for women in the farming and agriculture sector to participate in a range of leadership courses. The grants are allocated with the specific intent of providing powerful and effective development opportunities in what are traditionally male-dominated industries such as farming and agriculture. Expressions of Interest close 20th of September.
FARMING AND AGRICULTURAL SECTORS
The grants are allocated with the specific intent of providing powerful and effective development opportunities for women within the farming and agriculture sector.
Please note: It is unsure when this fee-support opportunity will be available again. All scholarships are partial grants which cover a percentage of the total program fee and will be awarded based on a set of selection criteria being met. Should you wish to discuss the initiative in more detail please contact Alistair Young at the office of the National Industry Scholarship Program, Women and Leadership Australia on (03) 9270 9032 or via e-mail at ayoung@wla.edu.au.